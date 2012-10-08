Brazil FCOJ exports to U.S. resume after fungicide clamp down

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil has resumed exporting orange juice to the United States in frozen concentrate form (FCOJ), Brazil’s juice industry association said on Monday, after producers took steps to comply with a U.S. ban on carbendazim fungicide.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began testing all orange juice imports in January after Coca Cola (KO.N) alerted it to the discovery of the banned fungicide in a shipment from Brazil.

Brazilian exporters were then forced to ship juice in not-from-concentrate form only, to meet FDA requirements, but its concentrated product is now meeting U.S. standards again as the world’s top juice exporter ends use of the chemical.

“We managed to do it a bit earlier than thought,” said Christian Lohbauer, spokesman for the Brazilian juice industry association, CitrusBR.

Lohbauer said industry-owned plantations that account for about 40 percent of Brazil’s output had stopped using carbendazim and supply contracts with independent producers now state that fruit must be produced without use of that fungicide.

The chemical has been banned in the United States since 2009 but is permitted in up to 200 parts per billion in the European Union, Brazil’s top buyer. Its use in Brazil has been to combat black spot fungus, one of a host of diseases that blight its citrus.

A total of 18,233 tonnes of concentrated juice were shipped in July and August, out of total exports of 31,062 tonnes of concentrate this year. The rest of that figure came from one single shipment which had offloaded in the U.S. at the start of the year before testing was intensified, Lohbauer said.

The FDA stopped its blanket testing of all juice imports in June after violation rates dropped. Brazilian exporters are now doing their own in-house tests prior to shipping, Lohbauer said.