FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icahn targets struggling miner Freeport-McMoran with 8.5 percent stake
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
August 27, 2015 / 8:36 PM / 2 years ago

Icahn targets struggling miner Freeport-McMoran with 8.5 percent stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn disclosed an 8.5 percent stake in miner Freeport-McMoran Inc, saying the company was undervalued and needed to address several corporate governance and capital issues.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the billionaire investor said he intends to speak with Freeport’s management and board and may seek board representation.

Icahn also said in the filing that he also plans to discuss “executive compensation practices and capital structure as well as curtailment of the Issuer’s high-cost production operations.”

The disclosure came on the same day that Freeport said it would slash its mining budget by 25 percent and cut 10 percent of its U.S. mine staff, as the miner and energy producer suffers through a slump in copper prices.

Freeport’s shares have plunged nearly 60 percent this year.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.