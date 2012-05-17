FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Patients should consult before stopping Pfizer drug-FDA
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
May 17, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

Patients should consult before stopping Pfizer drug-FDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. health regulators said patients should not stop taking Pfizer Inc’s Zithromax antibiotic without consulting a doctor, after a study showed a slightly higher rate of death among patients taking the drug compared to those on other antibiotics.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it was aware of the study, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine, comparing Zithromax to Bayer’s Cipro and Johnson & Johnson’s Levaquin.

Pfizer’s antibiotic showed a slightly higher rate of death due to heart complications.

The FDA noted that Zithromax belonged to a different class of drugs, compared with Cipro and Levaquin.

Pfizer’s shares were nearly flat at $22.63 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.