FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA review backs Cornerstone drug for low salt
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
September 11, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

FDA review backs Cornerstone drug for low salt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A clinical reviewer from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended the agency approve Cornerstone Therapeutics Inc’s drug to treat low sodium levels in one condition.

Dr. Nancy Xu, a clinical reviewer at the FDA, said the drug lixivaptan should be approved to treat low sodium levels due to a condition that causes the body to have excess water. However, she said the drug should not be approved for heart failure patients, which the company had also sought.

The FDA staff review comes ahead of an advisory panel of outside experts, which will vote on whether to recommend the drug on Thursday. The FDA will make a final decision later, taking into account the panel’s recommendations.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.