FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FDA approves Sunovion Pharmaceuticals' seizure drug
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
November 8, 2013 / 10:00 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. FDA approves Sunovion Pharmaceuticals' seizure drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. health regulators on Friday approved a new drug made by Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, a U.S.-based unit of Japanese drugmaker Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co, as an add-on medicine to reduce seizures associated with epilepsy.

The drug, to be sold under the brand name Aptiom and known chemically as eslicarbazepine, significantly reduced the frequency of epileptic seizures compared with a placebo in clinical trials.

”Some patients with epilepsy do not achieve satisfactory seizure control from existing treatments,“ Eric Bastings, acting director of the FDA’s Division of Neurology Products, said in a statement. ”It is important we continue to make new treatment options available to patients.

Like other antiepileptic drugs, Aptiom may cause suicidal thoughts or actions in a very small number of people, the Food and Drug Administration cautioned in its approval announcement.

Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.