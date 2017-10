The headquarters of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is shown in Silver Spring, Maryland, November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

(Reuters) - The Food and Drug Administration has named Dr. Kathleen Uhl acting director of its Office of Generic Drugs as it initiates a nationwide search for a full-time replacement for Dr. Gregory Geba, who resigned last week.

The announcement was made on Tuesday in a note to staff from Dr. Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. Dr. Uhl most recently served as Geba’s senior adviser.