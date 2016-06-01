FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kansas firm to halt production of food, meat products
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
June 1, 2016 / 7:35 PM / a year ago

Kansas firm to halt production of food, meat products

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Department of Justice said on Wednesday that a U.S. district court and Native American Enterprises LLC have resolved a litigation following which the Kansas-based company will stop manufacture or distribution of food and other meat products.

The DOJ filed a complaint in U.S. district court in Kansas on March 21 at the request of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, alleging that the company's refried beans and sauces have been prepared, packed under insanitary conditions.

The insanitary conditions include the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in NAE's facility and insanitary employee practices.

The FDA inspected NAE's facility in August and observed rain water leaking through the roof in the packaging room, directly above where the refried beans were packed, a complaint filed by the regulator on the matter said.

The court and Native American Enterprises agreed to a consent decree of permanent injunction against the company, its vice president and part-owner, William McGreevy, and production manager Robert Conner. (1.usa.gov/1P6bk4V)

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.