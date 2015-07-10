FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA strengthens warning label for certain anti-inflammatory drugs
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 10, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

FDA strengthens warning label for certain anti-inflammatory drugs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. food and Drug Administration said it was strengthening an existing warning label that non-aspirin, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) increase the chance of a heart attack or stroke.

NSAIDs are used to treat pain and fever from medical conditions such as arthritis, menstrual cramps, headaches, colds, and the flu, and some of the better-known medicines on the market include ibuprofen, naproxen, diclofenac and celecoxib, all of which carry FDA warning labels.

The agency said it would require updates to the labels of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) non-aspirin NSAIDs, both of which already carry information on heart attack and stroke risk.

The revised labels will reflect that the risk of heart complications can occur as early as the first weeks of using an NSAID and increases at higher doses and depending on duration of use, the FDA said.

The new labels will also reflect that the drugs increase the risk of heart failure, irrespective of whether patients have a history of, or risk factors for, heart disease.

The agency said it would also require labels to reflect that patients who take NSAIDs after a first heart attack are more likely to die in the first year after the attack than those who do not. (1.usa.gov/1HRh0zq)

Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.