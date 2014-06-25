FDA warns of allergic reactions with popular acne products

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned on Wednesday that popular acne products such as Proactiv and Neutrogena can cause rare but serious and life-threatening allergic reactions.

The FDA said consumers should stop using their topical acne product and seek emergency medical help if they experience hypersensitivity reactions such as throat tightness, difficulty in breathing, feeling faint or swelling of the eyes, face, lips or tongue. (1.usa.gov/TwSCNt)

The regulator said products marketed under brands such as Proactiv, Neutrogena, MaxClarity, Oxy, Ambi, Aveeno and Clean & Clear were of concern.