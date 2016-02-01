Fed extends comment period for too-big-to-fail rule to Feb. 19

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve extended the comment period for its proposal to require so-called too-big-to-fail banks to hold minimum amounts of long-term debt, it said on Friday.

The central bank said the public now has until Feb. 19 to comment on the proposal. Initially, comments were due by Feb. 1.

The requirement, known as TLAC, for total loss-absorbing capacity, is intended strengthen the ability of global systemically important banks to withstand financial stress and fail without imposing losses on taxpayers.

The rule is being closely watched by bank executives and investors for its impact on bond issuance and bank funding costs.