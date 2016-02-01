FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed extends comment period for too-big-to-fail rule to Feb. 19
January 29, 2016 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

Fed extends comment period for too-big-to-fail rule to Feb. 19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the Federal Reserve in Washington, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve extended the comment period for its proposal to require so-called too-big-to-fail banks to hold minimum amounts of long-term debt, it said on Friday.

The central bank said the public now has until Feb. 19 to comment on the proposal. Initially, comments were due by Feb. 1.

The requirement, known as TLAC, for total loss-absorbing capacity, is intended strengthen the ability of global systemically important banks to withstand financial stress and fail without imposing losses on taxpayers.

The rule is being closely watched by bank executives and investors for its impact on bond issuance and bank funding costs.

Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
