Factbox: Fed lists foreign banks that may fall under new rule

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday released names of the 17 biggest foreign banks it estimates may need to set up a new structure under a tough set of rules it adopted earlier this week.

Foreign banks with more than $50 billion in U.S. assets will need to create a so-called intermediate holding company in the United States that meets the same capital and liquidity requirements as U.S. banks.

The list was for illustrative purposes only because it could still change, the Fed said. The new structure is mandatory from July 1, 2016.

The list was based on a measurement of U.S. assets as of September 30, 2013, whereas the actual rule will use a date of July 1, 2015 to determine which banks fall under it.

Below is a list of the banks as named by the Fed, in alphabetical order.

Banco Santander

Bank of Montreal

Barclays Plc

BBVA

BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse

Deutsche Bank

HSBC Holdings Plc

Mizuho

MUFG

Natixis

Rabobank

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Scotland

Societe Generale

Toronto-Dominion Bank

UBS AG