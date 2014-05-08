FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2014 / 6:07 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Fed proposes rule to limit size of merged banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the U.S. Federal Reserve building as the morning sky breaks over Washington, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday proposed a rule to limit concentration in the financial sector, a requirement of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act to make banks safer after the crisis.

The rule would prohibit a bank merger if the new company’s liabilities exceed 10 percent of the aggregate consolidated liabilities of all financial companies, the central bank said in a press release.

Companies subject to the rule would be depository institutions, bank holding companies, savings and loan holding companies, foreign banking organizations, companies that control insured depository institutions, and non-bank financial companies designated “as systemic” by the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), a tag that carries greater regulation and Fed oversight.

The public has until July 8 to comment on the rule, which the Fed then needs to finalize before it comes into effect.

Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Sandra Maler

