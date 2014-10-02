FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed-FX swaps with foreign central banks total $240 million in latest week
October 2, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

Fed-FX swaps with foreign central banks total $240 million in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sun rises to the east of the U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve provided $240 million of liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The Bank of Japan swapped $240 million with a term of 6 days and a rate of 0.59 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank, and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the re-emergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

