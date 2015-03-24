FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. economy boom creating upside inflation risk: Fed's Bullard
March 24, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. economy boom creating upside inflation risk: Fed's Bullard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymaker James Bullard said on Tuesday the “boom time” in the United States economy was creating the possibility that inflation could surprise on the upside.

“With the U.S. economy expected to be going into a boom time there is some upside risk to inflation,” Bullard said during a panel discussion at London City Week.

He added that policymakers and economists should not “go to sleep” and ignore the risks of a rise in inflation.

Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
