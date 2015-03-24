U.S. economy boom creating upside inflation risk: Fed's Bullard

LONDON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymaker James Bullard said on Tuesday the “boom time” in the United States economy was creating the possibility that inflation could surprise on the upside.

“With the U.S. economy expected to be going into a boom time there is some upside risk to inflation,” Bullard said during a panel discussion at London City Week.

He added that policymakers and economists should not “go to sleep” and ignore the risks of a rise in inflation.