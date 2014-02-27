FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed extends comment period for new commodity rules
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 27, 2014 / 9:22 PM / 4 years ago

Fed extends comment period for new commodity rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve gave market parties 30 more days to comment on its plan to submit Wall Street banks to greater restrictions in dealing physical commodities, the central bank said on Thursday.

The Fed last month took a first formal step to rein in banks’ ownership of oil tankers, metals warehouses and other such assets, worried that a major catastrophe could jeopardize one of the banks it oversees.

“The Board extended the comment period to allow interested persons more time to analyze the issues and prepare their comments,” the Fed said in a short release.

Banks including JP Morgan Chase (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) are already reducing the business, a once-lucrative trading niche that has reaped billions of dollars of revenue over the years, but is now facing tougher rules.

In what is known as an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking, the Fed in January launched an optional initial step in the sometimes years-long process of making new regulations, seeking public comment.

Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.