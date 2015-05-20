FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Evans: stronger wage growth could convince of need to hike rates
May 20, 2015 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

Fed's Evans: stronger wage growth could convince of need to hike rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans speaks during the Sasin Bangkok Forum July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/Files

MUNICH (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should consider increasing rates if core inflation moved substantially above 1.5 percent or unemployment stayed steady at 5 percent, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Wednesday.

Evans said that substantially stronger wage growth would also be a strong indicator that could convince him of the need to rise rates earlier. He earlier signaled that he saw early 2016 as a good time to act on rates.

“Substantial stronger wage growth would be a very strong indicator (for a rate hike),” Evans told journalists in Munich. “But that’s not my expectation.”

Reporting By Joern Poltz; writing by John O'Donnell; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
