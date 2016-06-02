FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
NY Fed-FX swaps with foreign central banks total $801 million in latest week
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
#Business News
June 2, 2016 / 8:41 PM / a year ago

NY Fed-FX swaps with foreign central banks total $801 million in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The corner stone of The New York Federal Reserve Bank is seen in New York's financial district March 25, 2015.Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve provided $801 million of liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank swapped $800 million with a term of 7 days and a rate of 0.85 percent.

The Bank of Japan swapped $1 million with a term of 8 days and a rate of 0.86 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank, and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

