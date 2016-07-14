FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Forex swaps with foreign central banks total $2.22 billion in latest week
July 14, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

Forex swaps with foreign central banks total $2.22 billion in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Federal Reserve building in Washington September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve provided $2.22 billion of liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank swapped $2 billion with a term of 7 days and a rate of 0.89 percent.

The Bank of Japan swapped $220 million with a term of 6 days and a rate of 0.89 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank, and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

The full Fed report can be found at: here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
