FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Geithner questions regional Fed boards' structure
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 17, 2012 / 10:11 PM / 5 years ago

Geithner questions regional Fed boards' structure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner takes a tour of the Marlin Steel Wire Products factory in Baltimore, Maryland, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Thursday that changes were needed in the way regional Federal Reserve banks’ boards are set up to avoid any hint that Wall Street might have undue influence on them.

Geithner was asked during an interview on “PBS Newshour” about criticisms of having the chairman of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, sitting on the board of the New York Fed, which regulates his bank, when a $2 billion trading loss is under investigation.

Geithner, who headed the New York Fed before becoming Treasury secretary, noted that board members do not write the rules that it imposes.

“Their role is a much more limited role, and the role is to help provide a perspective on what’s happening in the economy as a whole,” he said, while conceding that might not be well understood and could be misconstrued by some.

“I agree with you that the, that perception is a problem. And it’s worth trying to figure out how to fix that,” Geithner said.

Elizabeth Warren, who helped set up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for the Obama administration and now is running as a Democrat for a Senate seat in Massachusetts, was among those calling for Dimon to resign from the New York Fed board.

Dimon is one of three bankers sitting on the New York fed board. Each of the 12 Fed regional banks has a nine-member board, with three seats going to bankers and the other six to representatives of borrowers.

Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.