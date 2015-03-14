FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. congressman says criminal probe opened into 2012 Fed leak: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 14, 2015 / 1:37 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. congressman says criminal probe opened into 2012 Fed leak: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling said the Federal Reserve’s inspector general had informed him that there was an open criminal investigation into the leak of confidential Fed information in 2012, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Potentially market-moving inside details of the Federal Open Market Committee’s September 2012 meeting were published by Medley Global Advisors in a report to clients on Oct. 3 of that year, one day before the Fed released minutes of the gathering, Bloomberg reported.

Hensarling, a Republican, wrote to Fed Chair Janet Yellen and Inspector General Mark Bialek on Friday for more information on the leak and a decision by Fed officials to drop the matter after an initial probe, Bloomberg said.

“It is my understanding that although the Federal Reserve’s General Counsel was initially involved in this investigation, the inquiry was dropped at the request of several members of the FOMC,” Hensarling said in his letter to Yellen.

Hensarling was not immediately available for a comment.

The Federal Reserve and the Fed’s Office of Inspector General were also not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.