Factbox: Fed staff forecasts from FOMC minutes

(Reuters) - The following are the Federal Reserve's staff forecasts as contained in the minutes of recent Federal Open Market Committee meetings:
MAY 2-3 FOMC: Minutes released on May 24:
"In the U.S. economic forecast prepared by the staff for
the May FOMC meeting, real GDP growth was projected
to bounce back in the second quarter from its
weak first-quarter reading. The staff judged that the
weakness in first-quarter real GDP was probably not attributable
to residual seasonality and that it instead reflected
transitorily soft consumer expenditures and inventory
investment. Importantly, PCE growth was expected
to pick up to a stronger pace in the spring, which
would be more consistent with ongoing gains in employment,
real disposable personal income, and households’
net worth. In addition, the sharp decrease in the contribution
to GDP growth from the change in inventory investment
in the first quarter was not expected to be repeated.
Beyond the near term, the forecast for real GDP
growth was a little stronger, on net, than in the previous
projection, mostly due to the effect of a somewhat lower
assumed path for the exchange value of the dollar. The
staff continued to project that real GDP would expand
at a modestly faster pace than potential output in
2017 through 2019, supported in part by the staff’s
maintained assumption that fiscal policy would become
more expansionary in the coming years. The unemployment
rate was projected to decline gradually over the
next couple of years and to run somewhat below the
staff’s estimate of its longer-run natural rate over this period;
the staff’s estimate of the natural rate was revised
down slightly in this forecast.
"The staff’s forecast for consumer price inflation, as
measured by changes in the PCE price index, was revised
down marginally for 2017 as a whole after incorporating
the soft data on consumer prices for March, but
it was essentially unrevised thereafter. Inflation was still
expected to be somewhat higher this year than last year,
reflecting an upturn in the prices for food and
non-energy imports as well as a slightly faster increase in
energy prices. The staff continued to project that inflation
would increase gradually in 2018 and 2019 and that
it would be marginally below the Committee’s longer-run
objective of 2 percent in 2019.
"The staff viewed the uncertainty around its projections
for real GDP growth, the unemployment rate, and inflation
as similar to the average of the past 20 years. The
risks to the forecast for real GDP were seen as tilted to
the downside, primarily reflecting the staff’s assessment
that monetary policy appeared to be better positioned to
respond to large positive shocks to the economic outlook
than to substantial adverse ones. However, the
staff viewed the risks to the forecast as less pronounced
than late last year, with both somewhat diminished risks
to the foreign outlook and an increase in U.S. consumer
and business confidence. Consistent with the downside
risks to aggregate demand, the staff viewed the risks to
its outlook for the unemployment rate as tilted to the
upside. The risks to the projection for inflation were
judged to be roughly balanced. The downside risks from
the possibility that longer-term inflation expectations
may have edged down or that the dollar could appreciate
substantially were seen as roughly counterbalanced by
the upside risk that inflation could increase more than
expected in an economy that was projected to continue
operating above its longer-run potential."
MARCH 14-15 FOMC: Minutes released on April 5:
"In the U.S. economic projection prepared by the staff
for the March FOMC meeting, the near-term forecast
for real GDP growth was a little weaker, on net, than in
the previous projection. Real GDP was expected to expand
at a slower rate in the first quarter than in the
fourth quarter, reflecting some data for January that
were judged to be transitorily weak, but growth was projected
to move back up in the second quarter. The staff
maintained its assumption -— provisionally included starting
with the December 2016 forecast -— of a more expansionary
fiscal policy in the coming years, but it pushed
back the timing of when those policy changes were anticipated
to take effect. The negative effect of this timing
change on projected real GDP growth through 2019 was
offset by a higher assumed path for equity prices and by
a lower assumed path for the exchange value of the dollar.
All told, the staff’s forecast for the level of real GDP
at the end of 2019 was essentially unrevised from the
previous forecast, and the staff continued to project that
real GDP would expand at a modestly faster pace than
potential output in 2017 through 2019. The unemployment
rate was forecast to edge down gradually through
the end of 2019 and to run below the staff’s estimate of
its longer-run natural rate; the path for the unemployment
rate was little changed from the previous projection.
"The staff’s forecast for consumer price inflation, as
measured by changes in the PCE price index, was unchanged
for 2017 as a whole and over the next couple of
years. The staff continued to project that inflation
would increase gradually over this period, as food and
energy prices, along with the prices of non-energy imports,
were expected to begin steadily rising this year.
However, inflation was projected to be slightly below the
Committee’s longer-run objective of 2 percent in 2019.
"The staff viewed the uncertainty around its projections
for real GDP growth, the unemployment rate, and inflation
as similar to the average of the past 20 years. The
risks to the forecast for real GDP were seen as tilted to
the downside, primarily reflecting the staff’s assessment
that monetary policy appeared to be better positioned to
respond to large positive shocks to the economic outlook
than substantial adverse ones. However, the staff
viewed the risks to the forecast as less pronounced than
in the recent past, reflecting both somewhat diminished
risks to the foreign outlook and an increase in U.S. consumer
and business confidence over recent months.
Consistent with the downside risks to aggregate demand,
the staff viewed the risks to its outlook for the unemployment
rate as tilted to the upside. The risks to the
projection for inflation were seen as roughly balanced.
The downside risks from the possibility that longer-term
inflation expectations may have edged down or that the
dollar could appreciate substantially further were seen as
roughly counterbalanced by the upside risk that inflation
could increase more than expected in an economy that
was projected to continue operating above its longer-run
potential."
JAN. 31-FEB. 1 FOMC: Minutes released on Feb. 22:
"In the U.S. economic projection prepared by the staff
for this FOMC meeting, the near-term forecast was little
changed from the December meeting. Real GDP
growth in the fourth quarter of last year was estimated
to have been a little faster than the staff had expected in
December, and the pace of economic growth in the first
half of this year was projected to be essentially the same
as in the fourth quarter. The staff’s forecast for real
GDP growth over the next several years was little
changed. The staff continued to project that real GDP
would expand at a modestly faster pace than potential
output in 2017 through 2019. The unemployment rate
was forecast to edge down gradually through the end of
2019 and to run below the staff’s estimate of its longer-run
natural rate; the path for the unemployment rate was
little changed from the previous projection.
"The staff’s forecast for consumer price inflation was unchanged
on balance. The staff continued to project that
inflation would increase over the next several years, as
food and energy prices, along with the prices of non-energy
imports, were expected to begin steadily rising either
this year or next. However, inflation was projected
to be marginally below the Committee’s longer-run objective
of 2 percent in 2019.
"The staff viewed the uncertainty around its projections
for real GDP growth, the unemployment rate, and inflation
as similar to the average of the past 20 years. The
risks to the forecast for real GDP were seen as tilted to
the downside, primarily reflecting the staff’s assessment
that monetary policy appeared to be better positioned to
offset large positive shocks than substantial adverse
ones. However, the staff viewed the risks to the forecast
from developments abroad as less pronounced than in
the recent past. Consistent with the downside risks to
aggregate demand, the staff viewed the risks to its outlook
for the unemployment rate as tilted to the upside.
The risks to the projection for inflation were seen as
roughly balanced. The downside risks from the possibility
that longer-term inflation expectations may have
edged down or that the dollar could appreciate substantially
further were seen as roughly counterbalanced by
the upside risk that inflation could increase more than
expected in an economy that was projected to continue
operating above its longer-run potential."
DEC. 13-14 FOMC: Minutes released on Jan. 4:
"In the U.S. economic projection prepared by the staff
for the December FOMC meeting, the near-term forecast
was little changed from the projection prepared for
the November meeting. Real GDP growth in the second
half of 2016 was still expected to be faster than in
the first half. The staff’s forecast for real GDP growth
over the next several years was slightly higher, on balance,
largely reflecting the effects of the staff’s provisional
assumption that fiscal policy would be more expansionary
in the coming years. These effects were substantially
counterbalanced by the restraint from the
higher assumed paths for longer-term interest rates and
the foreign exchange value of the dollar. The staff projected
that real GDP would expand at a modestly faster
pace than potential output in 2017 through 2019. The
unemployment rate was forecast to edge down gradually,
on net, and to continue to run below the staff’s estimate
of its longer-run natural rate through the end of 2019;
the path for the unemployment rate was a little lower
than in the previous projection.
"The near-term forecast for consumer price inflation was
somewhat higher than in the previous projection, reflecting
recent increases in energy prices. Beyond the
near term, the inflation forecast was little revised. The
staff continued to project that inflation would edge up
over the next several years, as food and energy prices
along with the prices of non-energy imports were expected
to begin steadily rising in 2017. However, inflation
was projected to be marginally below the Committee’s
longer-run objective of 2 percent in 2019.
"The staff viewed the uncertainty around its projections
for real GDP growth, the unemployment rate, and inflation
as similar to the average of the past 20 years. The
risks to the forecast for real GDP were seen as tilted to
the downside, reflecting the staff’s assessment that monetary
policy appeared to be better positioned to offset
large positive shocks than substantial adverse ones. In
addition, the staff continued to see the risks to the forecast
from developments abroad as skewed to the downside.
Consistent with the downside risks to aggregate
demand, the staff viewed the risks to its outlook for the
unemployment rate as tilted to the upside. The risks to
the projection for inflation were seen as roughly balanced.
The downside risks from the possibility that
longer-term inflation expectations may have edged lower
or that the dollar could appreciate more than anticipated
were seen as roughly counterbalanced by the upside risk
that inflation could increase more than expected in an
economy that was projected to continue operating above
its long-run potential."
