U.S. commercial paper market grows in week: Fed
August 28, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. commercial paper market grows in week: Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended Aug 27 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $16.9 billion to $1.040 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $14 billion to $1.057 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding rose $3.5 billion to $243.4 billion.

New York Treasury Desk +1-646-223-6300

