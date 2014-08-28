U.S. commercial paper market grows in week: Fed

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended Aug 27 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $16.9 billion to $1.040 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $14 billion to $1.057 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding rose $3.5 billion to $243.4 billion.