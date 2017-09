Richard Fisher, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, speaks on "U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy: Where to From Here?" during at luncheon in Hong Kong April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The balance sheet of the U.S. Federal Reserve will remain “quite large” even when its bond-buying activities to support the economy end, a top Fed policy-maker said in Hong Kong on Friday.

Richard Fisher, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, also told a forum that if the U.S. had the right fiscal policy, the country would have an “incredibly fast-moving economy”.