Risky leveraged loans may affect banks in stress test: FT

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is warning banks that lending for deals that load up companies with too much debt could impact its assessment of banks’ loan loss rates in the next stress test, the Financial Times reported.

The Fed’s decision to link leveraged lending to its annual capital analysis and review is likely to alarm banks whose ability to pay dividends will be constrained if they fail the test, the daily said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp issued guidelines in March last year to restrict banks making loans in deals such as leveraged buyouts that would leave a company with debt levels more than six times its annual cash flow.

Since the guidelines were issued, regulators have warned lending standards have in fact deteriorated.

Leveraged lending is one of the most lucrative forms of loans for banks, giving Wall Street an incentive to accommodate borrowers as much as it can.

Even if a bank meets minimum requirements to pass the test, a leveraged lending portfolio that the Fed considers too risky could affect its assessment, the Financial Times reported.

A Fed spokeswoman had no comment on the report.