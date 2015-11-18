FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed to hold term reverse repo operations in December
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 18, 2015 / 9:18 PM / 2 years ago

Fed to hold term reverse repo operations in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will conduct three longer-dated reverse repurchase agreement operations in December, according to a statement released on Wednesday on the New York Fed website.

The U.S. central bank said these latest “term” reverse repos are part of its ongoing review as to how these will be used to achieve its interest rate objectives when it decides to tighten policy.

The Fed said it planned to offer $300 billion in term reverse repos that mature in early January in addition to its overnight reverse repos.

The first of the December term reverse repos will take place on Dec. 18, followed by one on Dec. 23 and another on Dec. 30.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.