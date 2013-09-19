FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Fed stimulus decision could boost India growth - official
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 19, 2013 / 10:03 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. Fed stimulus decision could boost India growth - official

Manoj Kumar

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India could enjoy a 0.5-percentage-point boost to its economic growth in the near term thanks to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s surprise decision to delay winding down its monetary stimulus, the finance ministry’s top economic adviser said on Thursday.

The Fed’s decision will give India an opportunity to step up growth to 6.5 percent by March 2014, Dipak Dasgupta, the ministry’s principal economic adviser, told Reuters.

“It was a huge surprise, huge surprise,” said Dasgupta. “It has been a very positive decision.”

“I think from our growth perspective this decision by itself has the potential to add about 50 basis points to our growth in the near term,” he said.

The government’s current growth forecasts range from about 5.3 percent to 6 percent for the fiscal year ending in March 2014.

Writing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.