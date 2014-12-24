FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed plans to refrain from MBS operations
#Business News
December 24, 2014

U.S. Fed plans to refrain from MBS operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve does not plan to conduct agency mortgage-backed securities operations between Wednesday and Jan. 2, 2015, the central bank said in a statement on the New York Fed website on Wednesday.

The central bank said it aims to buy a maximum of $10.80 billion in agency MBS in the Dec. 26, 2014 to Jan. 13, 2015 period.

During that time, it will purchase the reinvestment amount through more frequent operations that occurred between Dec. 11 to Dec. 23 and from Jan. 5 to Jan. 13, 2015.

For more details, go to ((here#tabs-2))

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
