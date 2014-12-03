NY Fed taps former Tudor partner as new policy guru

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve on Wednesday named a former hedge fund partner to head a new policy team meant to better understand the effects that the coming tightening cycle will have on global economies and financial markets.

Alberto Musalem, who ran research at Tudor Investment Corporation before joining the New York Fed early this year, will lead the so-called Policy Analysis Group. It will “develop a more comprehensive and integrated view” of the world to improve decision-making, the powerful New York Fed said.

The central bank’s New York branch handles market operations, and as such, will implement prospective Fed interest-rate hikes, widely seen as coming in 2015 after more than six years of near-zero borrowing costs.

New York Fed President William Dudley, who has a permanent vote on monetary policy, has faced political criticism in recent weeks for what some see as a too-cozy relationship with banks and the so-called “revolving door” where executives routinely swap Fed jobs with Wall Street jobs, and vice versa.

Musalem now heads up emerging markets and international affairs at the New York Fed, where he is meant to foster global financial stability. Before Tudor, he was an economist at the International Monetary Fund and, previously, a professor.

In a presentation last month, he stressed the need for clear communications as the Fed prepares to raise rates, and argued that emerging markets are better prepared than in the past for damaging “spillovers” in financial markets. In a 2013 forum hosted by Peterson Institute, Musalem argued the aggressive monetary easing by central banks did not amount to “currency wars.”

His team starts work in January and will include New York Fed experts in markets, bank supervision and economic research.