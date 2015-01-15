U.S. Fed awards $96.52 billion reverse repos Thursday

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $96.52 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 35 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $95.40 billion in overnight reverse repos to 37 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.