U.S. Fed awards $135.84 billion reverse repos Friday

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $135.84 billion of four-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 41 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

On Thursday, the U.S. central bank allotted $96.52 billion in overnight reverse repos to 35 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

The U.S. bond market will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday.