Fed awards most reverse repos in 2-1/2 weeks
November 18, 2014 / 6:56 PM / 3 years ago

Fed awards most reverse repos in 2-1/2 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve awarded $158.32 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Tuesday at an interest rate of 0.07 percent to 38 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve website.

This was the biggest daily award since the $186.28 billion to 72 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent on Oct. 31.

Tuesday’s amount compared with the $115.56 billion awarded to 36 bidders on Monday at an interest rate of 0.07 percent.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish

