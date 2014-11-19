FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards most reverse repos in 2-1/2 weeks
November 19, 2014 / 6:27 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Fed awards most reverse repos in 2-1/2 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve awarded $167.38 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Wednesday at an interest rate of 0.07 percent to 39 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve website.

This compared with the $158.32 billion awarded to 38 bidders on Tuesday at an interest rate of 0.07 percent.

Wednesday’s reverse repos award was the largest in 2-1/2 weeks when it was $186.28 billion on Oct. 31.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

