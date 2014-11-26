FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $148.28 billion reverse repos Wednesday
#Business News
November 26, 2014 / 6:31 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Fed awards $148.28 billion reverse repos Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $148.28 billion in two-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 0.07 percent to 50 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve website.

U.S. financial markets will close on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and will reopen on Friday.

Wednesday’s reverse repos award compared with $146.68 billion awarded to 48 bidders on Tuesday at an interest rate of 0.07 percent.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

