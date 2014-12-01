U.S. Fed awards fewer reverse repos at higher rate

An eagle tops the U.S. Federal Reserve building's facade in Washington, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday awarded fewer reverse repurchase agreements on Monday even after it offered higher interest rates in the testing of this program it would use when it decides to tighten monetary policy.

The central bank awarded $154.58 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repos at an interest rate of 0.10 percent to 58 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve.

This compared with $173.91 billion in three-day repos awarded to 63 bidders on Friday at an interest rate of 0.07 percent.

Under this program, the Fed offers interest payments to Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies if they borrow Treasuries it owns. This reduces the amount of cash in the banking system, which in turn helps the Fed to achieve its interest rate target.

The Fed said on Oct. 29 it would start offering term repos at various times in December to see how they might be a tool “when there are significant and transitory shifts in money market activity.”

The term reverse repos operations will be mature on or about Jan. 2, 2015 with a $300 billion limit in each operation, the Fed said.

It said it will release more details about the term reverse repos by early December.

