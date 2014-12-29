Fed awards $76.09 billion term reverse repos

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $76.085 billion in term reverse repurchase agreements in the last of four weekly test operations in an effort to see how the tool might be used when it decides to tighten monetary policy.

The central bank will pay Wall Street dealers, money market funds, mortgage finance agencies and other qualified participants a “stopout” interest rate of 0.10 percent for reverse repos (RRP) due on Jan. 5, 2015, the Fed said via the New York Federal Reserve website.

Seventy-three participants submitted bids and all bids were filled by the Fed.