FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Williams 'gun shy' on shrinking balance sheet: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 21, 2014 / 8:12 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Williams 'gun shy' on shrinking balance sheet: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should defer any decision to allow its balance sheet to shrink until after it has begun raising interest rates from their current near-zero level, San Francisco Fed President John Williams told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Williams’ comments follow similar remarks by the influential head of the New York Fed, William Dudley. Together, the remarks are a strong signal the U.S. central bank is inclined to keep its $4-trillion balance sheet large for longer in order to minimize the risk of roiling markets.

The Fed currently reinvests proceeds from maturing Treasuries back into its portfolio, and for years had said it would start normalizing rates by ending those reinvestments in a step that would precede its first rate hikes. Williams, like Dudley, said he worries that stopping reinvestments could disrupt markets, presumably by setting off a run-up in market rates that the Fed would view as undesirable.

“I‘m a little gun shy about removing the reinvestment thing and hoping everybody understands that represents no shift in the view on the funds rate,” Williams told the Wall Street Journal.

Williams believes the Fed should not start raising rates until the second half of next year.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.