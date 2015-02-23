U.S. inflation indicators ahead of Yellen's testimony

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Since Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s previous testimony on the economy last July, domestic inflation has weakened even as the U.S. employment picture improved in the second half of 2014.

A surging dollar, tumbling oil prices and a sluggish global economy have contributed to the lack of price growth and wage increase at home.

While there have been some signs recently that inflation will not head down further, there has been little evidence it will approach its 2 percent target anytime soon.

Market-based indicators of inflation have also declined, reflecting both the current situation with prices and the belief among investors that the chances of an outbreak of inflation remain very low. Survey measures have meanwhile slipped slightly or held steady.

Investors are awaiting hints from Yellen in her prepared remarks for the Senate Banking Committee and the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday and Wednesday on whether the Fed might consider raising short-term interest rates this summer.