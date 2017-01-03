Icahn sweetens offer for Federal-Mogul for third time

Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Billionaire Carl Icahn’s investment firm, Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP.O), sweetened its offer for a third time to buy shares of Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp FDML.O it does not already own.

The latest offer of $10 per share represents a discount of 3 percent to Federal-Mogul’s Friday close but is double the closing price on Feb. 26, the day before Icahn made his first offer of $7 a share.

Federal-Mogul’s shares were down 2.7 percent at $10.03 on Tuesday.

Icahn Enterprises raised the offer for the first time to $8 per share in June and to $9.25 per share in September.

The latest offer comes after Icahn failed to get enough Federal-Mogul stock owners to tender their shares in favor of the deal.

Icahn Enterprises, which owns about 82 percent of the auto parts maker, said the $10 per share offer was its “best and final” price.

The investment firm will pay about $304.3 million for the 18 percent stake under the latest offer, according to Reuters calculations.

Icahn Enterprises, which bought auto parts retailer Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack for $1 billion in February, is bidding for the remaining stake in Federal-Mogul as it builds on its holdings within the auto parts supply chain.