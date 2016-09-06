FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Icahn Enterprises to buy rest of Federal-Mogul for $9.25/share
September 6, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Icahn Enterprises to buy rest of Federal-Mogul for $9.25/share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York February 11, 2014.Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Billionaire Carl Icahn's investment firm, Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP.O), said it would buy the remaining 18 percent of auto parts maker Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp FDML.O for $9.25 per share, at a time when a slide in crude prices weighs on its energy business.

Icahn Enterprises, which bought auto parts retailer Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack for $1 billion in February, made an initial buyout offer of $7 per share for Federal-Mogul in February and raised it to $8 in June.

The revenue from the energy business, Icahn Enterprises' largest business until 2014, fell 13 percent to about $5.44 billion in 2015 while the automotive business rose 13.2 percent to $7.85 billion.

The offer for Federal-Mogul represents a premium of 86 percent to the stock's close on Feb. 26, the last trading day before Icahn Enterprises made the initial buyout.

Icahn Enterprises will pay about $282 million for the 18 percent stake, according to Reuters calculations.

On completion of the transaction, Federal-Mogul will be an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises.

Federal-Mogul has accepted the offer.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
