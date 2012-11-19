FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's FSK to invest $24.4 billion under 5-year plan
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 19, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Russia's FSK to invest $24.4 billion under 5-year plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state-run Federal Grid Company (FEES.MM) is to invest 775.5 billion roubles ($24.4 billion) over five years from 2013.

FSK, which operates the country’s largest electricity transmission network, will use 581 billion roubles from its own funds and borrow 202 billion to invest an average 155 billion per year, the energy ministry said on Monday.

Earlier this year, a document seen by Reuters suggested FSK should consider an additional share issue for private investors to fund its investment program.

On November 15, FSK reported first-half net profit fell nearly 40 percent to 14 billion roubles after margins were squeezed by rising costs and a government block on price increases.

Earlier this year, acting-deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin proposed merging power grid firm MRSK MRKH.MM MRKHxq.L with FSK. Sechin is currently chief executive of Rosneft (ROSN.MM), Russia’s largest oil company, and chairs the Kremlin’s energy commission.

FSK emerged during the 2007-08 utilities reform when state-controlled power monopoly RAO UES was broken up into three main divisions: wholesale and regional generators, distribution grids and FSK. ($1 = 31.7765 roubles)

(Corrects year in first paragraph to 2013, from 2017.)

Reporting By Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Dan Lalor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.