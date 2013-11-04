FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Fisher says stimulus tapering will be data dependent
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 4, 2013 / 2:38 AM / 4 years ago

Fed's Fisher says stimulus tapering will be data dependent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Richard Fisher on Monday said any tapering in the U.S. central bank’s bond-buying stimulus program will depend on the strength of economic data.

Speaking at a conference of business economists in Sydney, Fisher also said U.S. corporate balance sheets are stronger than ever.

Fisher has long been concerned by the Fed’s “hyper-accommodative” monetary policy, in part due to the danger of market disruptions when it comes time to slim down its massive balance sheet.

Fisher is not a voting member this year, but will be in 2014.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by John Mair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.