Federal Signal sales beat on robust orders, shares rise
March 14, 2012 / 2:16 PM / in 6 years

Federal Signal sales beat on robust orders, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Security systems maker Federal Signal Corp’s (FSS.N) quarterly revenue beat market expectations as orders grew 62 percent at its largest environmental solutions business, sending its shares up as much as 19 percent.

Backlog at the end of the year was up about 96 percent at $426 million, from a year ago. Backlog at the environmental solutions business doubled.

Fourth-quarter sales at Federal Signal, which caters to municipal, governmental and industrial customers, rose 20 percent to $223.3 million, beating analysts’ expectations of $202.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s net loss from continuing operations narrowed to $16.8 million, or 27 cents a share, from $158.4 million, or $2.55 a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 6 cents a share, missing analysts’ estimate by a cent.

Shares of the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company were up 11 percent at $5.10 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

