Federated Investors shares up 6 percent on fees, dividend

(Reuters) - Shares of money manager Federated Investors Inc (FII.N) jumped nearly 6 percent on Friday, a day after the third largest U.S. manager of money market mutual funds announced a special dividend and reported third-quarter profit that beat estimates.

Shares of Pittsburgh-based Federated were up $1.21, or 5.8 percent, to $21.90 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Through Thursday’s close, the shares were up 37 percent for the year.

Federated reported third-quarter net income rose 46 percent to $55.8 million, or 54 cents per share, on Thursday. Analysts, on average, expected 41 cents a share, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, but much of the beat was due to an unexpected insurance settlement that added 11 cents per share.

Federated also said it will pay a special dividend of $1.51 per share in addition to its regular quarterly dividend of 24 cents per share on November 15 to shareholders of record on November 8.

Federated shares have been bolstered this year by a slight rise in rates on short-term investments. Higher rates allow Federated to collect more in fees on its money market funds and use fewer fee waivers.

That trend continued to aid the company in the third quarter, as total few waivers declined to $69.5 million from $88.9 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Some of the fees would have been paid out to firms that sell Federated’s funds, so the impact before taxes was a $16.3 million reduction in profit in the third quarter, versus a $23.2 million hit a year ago.

With some $270 billion in money market fund assets under management at the end of September, Federated trailed only Fidelity Investments and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) in the category.