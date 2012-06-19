FedEx to slash costs as global outlook dim

Handlers scan and affix a courier route label onto packages moving down the belt at the Marina Del Rey, California FedEx station December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) is stepping up cost-cutting measures to boost profit margins as sluggish global economic growth curbs shipping volumes and increases customer demand for lower-priced delivery options.

The company’s profit outlook fell short of analysts’ estimates, but shares were up more than 3 percent after FedEx said it was taking steps to slice expenses and drive up margins in express shipping, its biggest division.

“We are firmly convinced that we can get Express to double-digit margins,” from current single-digit growth, Chief Executive Fred Smith told investors on a conference call.

Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx told analysts it will provide more details on its cost-cutting initiatives at its investor meeting in October.

The company is upgrading its fleet to improve fuel efficiency and in December said it would buy new Boeing Co (BA.N) aircraft to replace some aging planes, while delaying the delivery of other aircraft to trim expenses.

“They’re doing the right things,” said Adi Padva, research analyst for Neuberger Berman Large Cap Disciplined Growth team, which holds FedEx shares.

Revenue per package in the express segment rose 6 percent in the fourth quarter due to higher rates per pound, fuel surcharges and growth of premium services, even as volume declined 5 percent.

International priority revenue per package rose 3 percent while average daily volume declined 3 percent, driven by year-over-year declines from Asia.

The massive volume of goods moved by FedEx makes its shipping trends a closely watched indicator of consumer demand and economic growth. Moderate global economic growth that keeps shippers conservative will continue into the next year, FedEx said.

“We believe U.S. domestic and global economic conditions will be impacted by the European debt crisis, slowing growth in Asia,” Chief Financial Officer Alan Graf said on the call. “These weaker global economic conditions have driven a shift by our customers from premium services to our deferred products. We expect that trend to continue in 2013.”

FedEx, whose fiscal 2013 began earlier this month, said it also faces cost increases, including higher pension expenses and depreciation costs.

The company said it sees profit per share of $1.45 to $1.60 in its first quarter and $6.90 to $7.40 in fiscal 2013.

The quarterly forecast was below the $1.70 average expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. For the full year, the average estimate is $7.39 per share.

The outlook “does not include the impacts of the significant cost reduction programs currently under review that should be announced in the fall,” the company said in a statement.

“The fact that the guidance doesn’t include any restructuring and that they say they can go back to double-digit growth in the operating margins of their Express business, gives the market optimism that earnings can be much higher than what they actually guide now,” Padav said.

The company also hopes to match the size and volume of its packages to the size and type of its aircraft.

FedEx said on June 4 it was accelerating its aircraft retirement schedule, and taking a related net charge of $84 million, or 26 cents per share, in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, FedEx’s freight division, which hauls goods with an average weight of 1,000 pounds and is mainly business-to-business, is raising rates by 6.9 percent on many shipments, effective July 9. Rates increased in other segments early in the year.

The guidance was “slightly disappointing,” but is likely to be revised upward at October investor meeting, after cost-cutting measures such as retiring the “gas-guzzling” aircraft take hold, said Kevin Sterling , BB&T Capital Markets analyst in Richmond, Virginia.

FedEx reported net profit for its fiscal fourth quarter ended May 31 of $550 million, or $1.73 per share, down from $558 million, or $1.75 per share, a year earlier.

But adjusted profit before items was $1.99 per share, up from $1.75 a year before and above the $1.92 average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $11.0 billion, near the $11.1 billion Wall Street estimate.

FedEx announced the purchase of three companies in its most recent quarter - in Poland, France and Brazil - in keeping with its stated strategy of expanding in Europe by growing organically and with small “tuck-in” purchases.

Last week, it said it completed the takeover of one of them, family-owned Polish courier company Opek Sp z.o.o., which has an estimated $70 million in annual revenue.

FedEx is “in the position that we don’t have to make any acquisitions in any sector,” Smith said.

United Parcel Service (UPS.N), the No. 1 package delivery company, is in the midst of the largest takeover in its nearly 105-year history, the purchase of TNT Express TNTE.AS for about $6.8 billion.

FedEx’s shares were up 3.4 percent at $91.54 in afternoon trading on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

