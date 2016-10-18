PARIS Package delivery company FedEX Corp (FDX.N) said on Tuesday it would invest 1.4 billion euros ($1.54 billion) to double the capacity of its logistics activities at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in the Paris suburb of Roissy.

The initial investment by the U.S-listed firm will amount to 200 million euros ($220 million).

Under the plan, the U.S. group plans to open a new package sorting facility in 2019, creating between 200 and 400 jobs, according to a document handed out during a visit by President Francois Hollande.

The extra 25,000 square meters of space will make FedEx's Roissy center its second biggest in the world after the one in Memphis in the United States.

Delivery service company TNT Express, which was bought in May by FedEX, also plans to open a new facility in the Parisian region, according to the same document.

