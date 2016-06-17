FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. ends $1.6 billion criminal case against FedEx
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 17, 2016 / 9:23 PM / a year ago

U.S. ends $1.6 billion criminal case against FedEx

Dan Levine

2 Min Read

A Fedex driver delivers packages in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday dismissed all criminal charges against FedEx Corp (FDX.N) in a case where the company was accused of shipping packages from illegal online pharmacies despite repeated warnings, according to a court filing.

Trial had begun earlier this week in San Francisco federal court, and FedEx faced a potential $1.6 billion in penalties.

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment on the reasons for the abrupt dismissal.

In a statement, FedEx spokesman Patrick Fitzgerald said the company has always been innocent and the case should never have been brought.

“The government should take a very hard look at how they made the tremendously poor decision to file these charges,” Fitzgerald said. “Many companies would not have had the courage or the resources to defend themselves against false charges.”

According to the indictment, FedEx was warned “on no less than six different occasions” that illegal Internet pharmacies were using its services to distribute prescription drugs. Senior managers were among those who received warnings, the filing said.

However, in court this week U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer said FedEx was “factually innocent” and had offered to cooperate with the government during its investigation, according to the Recorder, a California legal publication.

Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.