August 21, 2015 / 12:18 AM / 2 years ago

Fedex reaches tentative agreement with pilots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A FedEx plane sits on the tarmac at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts June 18, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - FedEx (FDX.N) pilots tentatively agreed with the package delivery company on an amended collective bargaining agreement, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said.

Fedex and its pilots have been negotiating on employment conditions since 2011. FedEx management filed for a mediation process with the National Mediation Board in October 2014.

The terms of the agreement are not being released pending approval by the union’s executive council, ALPA said on Thursday.

The contract would become amendable in 2021 if the tentative agreement is ratified by more than 4,000 FedEx pilots, ALPA said.

“We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement,” FedEx said in an e-mailed statement.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

