A Federal Express delivery truck is seen in San Diego, California December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N), the world’s No. 2 package delivery company, said its freight unit would raise shipping rates by an average 3.9 percent, effective March 31.

This rate change applies to eligible FedEx Freight shipments within the United States, between the U.S. and Canada, within Canada, between the U.S. and Mexico, and within Mexico, FedEx said.