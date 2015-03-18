FedEx third-quarter profit jumps, but outlook lags market view

A Federal Express truck makes its way down a freeway in San Diego, California August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Package delivery company FedEx Corp (FDX.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly net profit on Wednesday but forecast full-year earnings below analysts’ estimates as it looked for the global economy to grow at a lackluster rate.

Memphis-based FedEx also said fuel expenses were reduced by 30 percent due to low oil prices but its international business was hurt by falling fuel surcharges and the strong dollar.

The quarter included the company’s crucial peak holiday season in the United States.

“We had a very successful peak season as volumes grew across all our segments,” Chief Executive Officer Fred Smith said on a conference call with analysts.

Last month, FedEx’s main rival, United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N), reported a disappointing quarterly profit due to soaring costs during peak season. Atlanta-based UPS mobilized more workers and equipment for an anticipated surge in holiday packages, but the extra business failed to materialize, forcing the company to begin applying surcharges for residential packages during this year’s peak season.

FedEx’s operating expenses rose just 1 percent during the quarter, while UPS’ expenses jumped nearly 16 percent during the fourth quarter, which also included a charge related to pensions.

FedEx said on its earnings call it expects the U.S. economy to grow at a rate of 3.1 percent in both 2015 and 2016.

FedEx said fiscal third-quarter net profit soared 53 percent to $580 million, or $2.01 per share, from $378 million, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier. Analysts expected earnings per share of $1.87.

Revenue for the quarter ended Feb. 28 totaled $11.7 billion, up nearly 4 percent from $11.3 billion a year earlier. Analysts estimated $11.79 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in a range of $8.80 to $8.95 per share, which it said “assumes continued moderate global economic growth.” Analysts have been looking for earnings of $8.97 for the full fiscal year ending May 31.

FedEx said package volumes in its international economy business were up 4 percent during the quarter, while daily volumes in its U.S. ground package delivery business rose 7 percent.

The company said average daily volume for its less expensive SmartPost product fell 7 percent due to reduced business from a major customer.

Revenue in the express business was flat at $6.66 billion due to lower fuel surcharges and the stronger U.S. dollar. But revenue at the U.S. ground package delivery and freight units rose 12 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

In early trading, FedEx shares were down 1.1 percent at $173.95.