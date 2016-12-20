Nike revenue beats; sees rebound in basketball category
Nike Inc , the world's largest footwear maker, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, and indicated a rebound in its basketball category.
CHICAGO Package delivery company FedEx Corp (FDX.N) on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly net profit, boosted by revenue growth across all business units but results lagged Wall Street expectations and the company's stock fell nearly 3 percent in after-market trading.
FedEx Chief Executive Officer Fred Smith said in a statement that the company's integration of Dutch rival TNT Express, which it acquired last year, was "proceeding smoothly and according to plan."
But the company said it was unable to forecast what mark-to-market pension accounting adjustments it would have to make at the end of its fiscal 2017 year ending next May.
The Memphis-based company reported net income for its fiscal second quarter ending Nov. 20 of $700 million or $2.59 per share, up from $691 million or $2.44 per share a year earlier.
Adjusted for one-time items, the company reported earnings per share of $2.80, shy of the $2.90 per share analysts had expected.
In after-hours trading, FedEx shares slid nearly 3 percent at $193.07 from the stock's official Tuesday closing price of $198.74.
Carnival Corp , the world's largest cruise operator, reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by an increase in ticket prices and onboard spending.
General Mills Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue as intense competition and lower spending on promotions hurt sales of its Yoplait yogurt and Progresso soups in the United States, its biggest market.